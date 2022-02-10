US President Joe Biden wearing a mask during his meeting this week with Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden clings to Covid-19 caution as US seeks to leave pandemic behind
- New York among Democratic-led states to roll back mask mandates as US eyes normalisation
- US president is still haunted by his premature declaration of victory over Covid-19 last summer
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
