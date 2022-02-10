Heather Morgan, also known as ‘Razzlekhan’. Morgan and her husband have been charged with trying to launder billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange. Photo: AFP
‘Razzlekhan’ and ‘Dutch’: the US couple charged with laundering Hong Kong Bitfinex bitcoin haul
- Suspect Heather Morgan, charged as part of the 2016 hack of Hong Kong-based Bitfinex, had an alter-ego as a rapper
- Morgan and husband allegedly sought to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin - presently valued at US$4.5 billion
Topic | Bitcoin
Heather Morgan, also known as ‘Razzlekhan’. Morgan and her husband have been charged with trying to launder billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange. Photo: AFP