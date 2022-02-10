Heather Morgan, also known as ‘Razzlekhan’. Morgan and her husband have been charged with trying to launder billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange. Photo: AFP
Heather Morgan, also known as ‘Razzlekhan’. Morgan and her husband have been charged with trying to launder billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange. Photo: AFP
Bitcoin
World /  United States & Canada

‘Razzlekhan’ and ‘Dutch’: the US couple charged with laundering Hong Kong Bitfinex bitcoin haul

  • Suspect Heather Morgan, charged as part of the 2016 hack of Hong Kong-based Bitfinex, had an alter-ego as a rapper
  • Morgan and husband allegedly sought to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin - presently valued at US$4.5 billion

Topic |   Bitcoin
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:40am, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Heather Morgan, also known as ‘Razzlekhan’. Morgan and her husband have been charged with trying to launder billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange. Photo: AFP
Heather Morgan, also known as ‘Razzlekhan’. Morgan and her husband have been charged with trying to launder billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin stolen in a 2016 hack of the Bitfinex currency exchange. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE