Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Tesla accused of racial segregation at California factory
- The state civil rights regulator said the Fremont factory ‘is a racially segregated workplace where black workers are subjected to racial slurs’
- It said one black worker told of hearing racial slurs as often as 50 to 100 times a day and some saw racist graffiti on restroom walls, lockers and benches
