Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Tesla
Tesla accused of racial segregation at California factory

  • The state civil rights regulator said the Fremont factory ‘is a racially segregated workplace where black workers are subjected to racial slurs’
  • It said one black worker told of hearing racial slurs as often as 50 to 100 times a day and some saw racist graffiti on restroom walls, lockers and benches

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:26pm, 10 Feb, 2022

