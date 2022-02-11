A student walks past a chalk message against racism on the campus of Occidental College on Tuesday. Photo: TNS
‘All Asian people need to die’ text message sparks uproar at US university

  • School authorities at Occidental College in Los Angeles are under fire for not disciplining a student who blamed Asians for the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Chalk messages written by students to protest against the racist texts were erased by campus staff

