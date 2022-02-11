Former US President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Conroe, Texas, in January. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump flushed files down toilet, book claims, as probe sought on White House records
- The upcoming ‘Confidence Man’ by NYT journalist Maggie Haberman says staff often found the facilities clogged up with wads of printed paper
- The details emerged alongside a report that investigators of the January 6 riot have found gaps in official White House phone logs on the day of Capitol attack
