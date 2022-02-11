Former US President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Conroe, Texas, in January. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Conroe, Texas, in January. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump flushed files down toilet, book claims, as probe sought on White House records

  • The upcoming ‘Confidence Man’ by NYT journalist Maggie Haberman says staff often found the facilities clogged up with wads of printed paper
  • The details emerged alongside a report that investigators of the January 6 riot have found gaps in official White House phone logs on the day of Capitol attack

Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:37am, 11 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Conroe, Texas, in January. Photo: Reuters
Former US President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Conroe, Texas, in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE