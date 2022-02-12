Denyse Holt’s daughter became worried that her mother was not reading her texts or updating her about Wordle. Photo: TNS
Denyse Holt’s daughter became worried that her mother was not reading her texts or updating her about Wordle. Photo: TNS
Gaming
World /  United States & Canada

How viral Wordle game saved US woman, 80, who was held hostage for 21 hours

  • Police rescued Denyse Holt from a naked man armed with scissors after she failed to text her daughter about her daily score on the online puzzle
  • She had spent most of the ordeal barricaded inside her basement bathroom and unable to communicate with the outside world

Topic |   Gaming
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:13am, 12 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Denyse Holt’s daughter became worried that her mother was not reading her texts or updating her about Wordle. Photo: TNS
Denyse Holt’s daughter became worried that her mother was not reading her texts or updating her about Wordle. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE