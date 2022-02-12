Denyse Holt’s daughter became worried that her mother was not reading her texts or updating her about Wordle. Photo: TNS
How viral Wordle game saved US woman, 80, who was held hostage for 21 hours
- Police rescued Denyse Holt from a naked man armed with scissors after she failed to text her daughter about her daily score on the online puzzle
- She had spent most of the ordeal barricaded inside her basement bathroom and unable to communicate with the outside world
Topic | Gaming
