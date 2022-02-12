A man in a “Make Trudeau a drama teacher again” cap takes a selfie with a woman whose mohawk is painted with a Canadian maple leaf design, as truckers and supporters continue to protest against vaccine mandates, in Ottawa. Photo: Reuters
Showdown looms as Canada court orders truckers to end blockade at US border

  • Police say demonstrators blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles may be seized
  • PM Justin Trudeau says ‘everything is on the table’ to end the blockades, while Ontario’s premier declares a state of emergency

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:44am, 12 Feb, 2022

