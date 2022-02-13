A Pennsylvania father is about to stand trial on charges he tortured and starved his 12-year-old son before the boy died. Photo: Shutterstock
US father pleads guilty to torture and starvation death of 12-year-old son

  • Scott Schollenberger Jnr, 43, of Annville, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges that included criminal homicide and child endangerment
  • Schollenberger and his fiancée Kimberly Maurer, 36, were accused in September 2020 of imprisoning his son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him

Updated: 5:14am, 13 Feb, 2022

