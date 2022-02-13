A Russian Pacific Fleet warship passes through ice fields in La Perouse Strait from the Sea of Japan to the Sea of Okhotsk. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
US denies Russian warship chased off its submarine in the Pacific amid Ukraine tensions

  • Moscow said the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate used ‘corresponding means’ to make the submarine leave Russian waters near the Kuril Islands
  • The US military, however, said ‘there is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:49am, 13 Feb, 2022

