Truckers and supporters block access to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Canada police make first arrest at US border bridge protest as blockade continues
- International trade has snarled after demonstrators opposing pandemic curbs occupied the Ambassador Bridge for the fifth straight day
- While police successfully pushed back protesters from the foot of the bridge, more people were streaming into the area
Topic | Canada
