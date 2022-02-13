Truckers and supporters block access to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Canada police make first arrest at US border bridge protest as blockade continues

  • International trade has snarled after demonstrators opposing pandemic curbs occupied the Ambassador Bridge for the fifth straight day
  • While police successfully pushed back protesters from the foot of the bridge, more people were streaming into the area

Reuters
Updated: 12:22pm, 13 Feb, 2022

