Protesters carry Canadian and Quebec flags near Parliament hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on February 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Police clear and arrest remaining Covid-19 protesters near US-Canada border crossing
- US President Joe Biden’s administration on Sunday acknowledged the seemingly peaceful resolution to the demonstration against coronavirus restrictions
- The protests against restrictions have reverberated across the country and beyond, with similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
