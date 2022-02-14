Protesters carry Canadian and Quebec flags near Parliament hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on February 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters carry Canadian and Quebec flags near Parliament hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on February 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Police clear and arrest remaining Covid-19 protesters near US-Canada border crossing

  • US President Joe Biden’s administration on Sunday acknowledged the seemingly peaceful resolution to the demonstration against coronavirus restrictions
  • The protests against restrictions have reverberated across the country and beyond, with similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:16am, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters carry Canadian and Quebec flags near Parliament hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on February 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters carry Canadian and Quebec flags near Parliament hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on February 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE