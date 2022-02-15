A protester holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people rally over violence against Asian-Americans in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
A protester holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people rally over violence against Asian-Americans in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

New York woman Christina Yuna Lee stabbed to death by man who followed her home to Chinatown flat

  • Officials denounced the killing as the latest in a string of unprovoked attacks on people of Asian descent
  • Suspect Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:56am, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people rally over violence against Asian-Americans in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
A protester holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people rally over violence against Asian-Americans in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE