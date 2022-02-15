A protester holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people rally over violence against Asian-Americans in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
New York woman Christina Yuna Lee stabbed to death by man who followed her home to Chinatown flat
- Officials denounced the killing as the latest in a string of unprovoked attacks on people of Asian descent
- Suspect Assamad Nash, 25, was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
A protester holds a photo of Christina Yuna Lee as people rally over violence against Asian-Americans in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP