Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin arrives at federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
US judge throws out Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against The New York Times
- The ex-Alaska governor and former VP candidate had sued the newspaper for incorrectly linking her to a mass murder in one of its editorials
- In a twist, the judge says he will enter his order after the jury finishes its own deliberations
Topic | The New York Times
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin arrives at federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: AP