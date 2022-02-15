Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin arrives at federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin arrives at federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US judge throws out Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against The New York Times

  • The ex-Alaska governor and former VP candidate had sued the newspaper for incorrectly linking her to a mass murder in one of its editorials
  • In a twist, the judge says he will enter his order after the jury finishes its own deliberations

Topic |   The New York Times
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:57am, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin arrives at federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin arrives at federal court in New York on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE