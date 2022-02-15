This graphic simulation image shows the orbiter and returner combination of China’s Chang’e-5 probe after its separation from the ascender. Image: China National Space Administration/Xinhua via AP
Rocket set to hit moon was built by China, not SpaceX, astronomers say
- The object is now said to be 2014-065B, the booster for the Chang’e 5-T1, launched in 2014 as part of Beijing’s lunar exploration programme
- Astronomer Bill Gray, who first identified the future impact, admitted his mistake over the weekend
Topic | Space
