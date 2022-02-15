A Spanish fishing boat has sunk off the coast of Canada, with several crew members reported dead. File photo: AP
Spanish trawler sinks off Canada, killing ‘several’ crew; 3 survivors found in lifeboat
- Rescuers found three of the 22 crew in a lifeboat suffering from hypothermia; two other lifeboats were empty, looking for a fourth
- Vessel, based in the Spanish port of Marin in northwestern region of Galicia, went down off Newfoundland on Canada’s Atlantic coast
Topic | Canada
