A heart that bears 26 crosses for each Sandy Hook victim is surrounded by lights in Newtown, Connecticut December 2013. Photo: Reuters
A heart that bears 26 crosses for each Sandy Hook victim is surrounded by lights in Newtown, Connecticut December 2013. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Sandy Hook families settle for US$73 million with gun maker Remington

  • The company’s Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle was used in the 2012 school massacre that saw 20 children and six educators killed
  • Their families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the firm should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public

Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:28am, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A heart that bears 26 crosses for each Sandy Hook victim is surrounded by lights in Newtown, Connecticut December 2013. Photo: Reuters
A heart that bears 26 crosses for each Sandy Hook victim is surrounded by lights in Newtown, Connecticut December 2013. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE