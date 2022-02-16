A heart that bears 26 crosses for each Sandy Hook victim is surrounded by lights in Newtown, Connecticut December 2013. Photo: Reuters
Sandy Hook families settle for US$73 million with gun maker Remington
- The company’s Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle was used in the 2012 school massacre that saw 20 children and six educators killed
- Their families and a survivor of the shooting sued Remington in 2015, saying the firm should have never sold such a dangerous weapon to the public
Topic | Gun violence in the US
