A truck driver listens to his vehicle’s engine during a protest over pandemic health rules outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on Monday. Photo: AFP
Ottawa police chief resigns, as trucker protests continue in Canada’s capital
- Peter Sloly has drawn flak from furious residents for his department’s inability to break the ‘Freedom Convoy’ siege
- Protest organisers have vowed to hold the line, after Canadian PM Trudeau invoked emergency powers to end the occupation in Ottawa and elsewhere
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
