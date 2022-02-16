A truck driver listens to his vehicle’s engine during a protest over pandemic health rules outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on Monday. Photo: AFP
A truck driver listens to his vehicle’s engine during a protest over pandemic health rules outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on Monday. Photo: AFP
Ottawa police chief resigns, as trucker protests continue in Canada’s capital

  • Peter Sloly has drawn flak from furious residents for his department’s inability to break the ‘Freedom Convoy’ siege
  • Protest organisers have vowed to hold the line, after Canadian PM Trudeau invoked emergency powers to end the occupation in Ottawa and elsewhere

Associated Press
Updated: 2:38am, 16 Feb, 2022

