Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo in Park City, Utah, in January 2019. Photo: TNS
Alec Baldwin sued by family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in Rust shooting

  • ‘Reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures’ by the US star and his fellow producers led to the Hutchins’ death, the family’s lawyers allege
  • At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:54am, 16 Feb, 2022

