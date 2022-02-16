Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo in Park City, Utah, in January 2019. Photo: TNS
Alec Baldwin sued by family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in Rust shooting
- ‘Reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures’ by the US star and his fellow producers led to the Hutchins’ death, the family’s lawyers allege
- At least four other lawsuits have been filed over the shooting, but this is the first directly tied to one of the two people shot
Topic | Gun violence in the US
