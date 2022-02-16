Students show a handmade red ribbon for World Aids Day at a school in Hanshan in China’s Anhui province in November 2009. Photo: AFP
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant
- The case is also the first involving umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people
- The patient, a 64-year-old woman of mixed race, has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, without the need for antiretroviral therapy
Topic | Medicine
Students show a handmade red ribbon for World Aids Day at a school in Hanshan in China’s Anhui province in November 2009. Photo: AFP