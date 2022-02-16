Catholics believe that only people who are baptised can enter heaven after their death. Photo: Shutterstock
US priest used wrong baptism words for 26 years – thousands may need to redo rite
- Father Andres Arango has been saying “We baptise you,” instead of the Vatican-sanctioned ‘I baptise you’
- A website has been set up to answer questions from worried parishioners, including: ‘Does this affect my marriage?’ and ‘Do I need to go to confession?’
Topic | Catholic Church
