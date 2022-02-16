The Spanish fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Newfoundland, eastern Canada on February 15. Photo: Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP
The Spanish fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Newfoundland, eastern Canada on February 15. Photo: Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP
Canada
World /  United States & Canada

Three more bodies found in sinking of Spanish trawler off Newfoundland; death toll rises to 10

  • Efforts continue to find the 11 remaining crew members who were lost in the eastern Atlantic when the ship went down on Tuesday
  • The fishing boat named Villa de Pitanxo, which operated out of Spain’s Galicia region, sank in the dark early on Tuesday, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas

Topic |   Canada
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:01pm, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Spanish fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Newfoundland, eastern Canada on February 15. Photo: Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP
The Spanish fishing boat Villa de Pitanxo sank off the coast of Newfoundland, eastern Canada on February 15. Photo: Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE