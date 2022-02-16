Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on January 6, 2021, shortly before his supporters stormed the US Capitol. Photo: Abaca Press / TNS
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to House committee investigating January 6 riot

  • The records are visitor logs with appointment information for individuals who were allowed to enter the White House on the day of the insurrection
  • In releasing the records, Biden is once more rejecting former US President Donald Trump’s claims of executive privilege

Updated: 9:29pm, 16 Feb, 2022

