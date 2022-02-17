A strontium atomic clock, one of the world’s most accurate time-keeping pieces, is seen in Professor Jun Ye ‘s lab at the University of Colorado, in Boulder. Photo: NIST via AFP
A strontium atomic clock, one of the world’s most accurate time-keeping pieces, is seen in Professor Jun Ye ‘s lab at the University of Colorado, in Boulder. Photo: NIST via AFP
Science
World /  United States & Canada

How the world’s most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

  • US scientist Jun Ye and his team built a device 50 times more exact than today’s best atomic clocks, paving the way for new discoveries in quantum mechanics
  • The breakthrough was achieved by working with webs of light, known as optical lattices, to trap atoms in orderly arrangements

Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:51am, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A strontium atomic clock, one of the world’s most accurate time-keeping pieces, is seen in Professor Jun Ye ‘s lab at the University of Colorado, in Boulder. Photo: NIST via AFP
A strontium atomic clock, one of the world’s most accurate time-keeping pieces, is seen in Professor Jun Ye ‘s lab at the University of Colorado, in Boulder. Photo: NIST via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE