View of a makeshift room underneath a staircase, in the house, where 6-year-old Paislee Shultis was found by police. Photo: Reuters
Paislee Shultis: girl found underneath staircase in New York, two years after going missing
- Paislee Shultis was found in a stairwell at her grandfather’s home on Tuesday
- Police believe her family abducted her after they lost custody of her in 2019
Topic | Crime
