“Candy Bomber” pilot Gail Halvorsen gives thumbs up in front of an old US military aircraft in Frankfurt, Germany in November 2016. Photo: AP
‘Candy Bomber’ who dropped sweets during Berlin Airlift dies at 101
- US military pilot Gail S. Halvorsen’s deliveries during a post-WWII Soviet blockade made him a beloved figure in the German city
- He brought hope to children by dropping off his own candy ration, with handkerchiefs as parachutes, inspiring other pilots and crews to join in
Topic | History
