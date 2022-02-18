Then US President Donald Trump speaks in Alamo, Texas, in January 2021. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

  • The decision is the latest legal blow to the ex-US president as he fights numerous cases that threaten to complicate any bid for another run at the White House
  • Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Jnr and Ivanka, have been ordered to comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:24am, 18 Feb, 2022

