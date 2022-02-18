A photo that circulated on social media shows an F-35 jet in the South China Sea, after crash-landing on the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson last month. Photo: Twitter
US Navy charges sailors over leak of South China Sea F-35 jet crash video

  • F-35 crash-landing happened on USS Carl Vinson in the South China Sea last month
  • US Navy charged five sailors under ‘Article 92’ over leak of video of the incident

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:28pm, 18 Feb, 2022

