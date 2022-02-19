US President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus at the White House in April 2020. Photo: AP
Donald Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago, US National Archives says
- The 15 boxes of White House records included national security information, the agency confirms, saying the matter has been referred to the Justice Department
- The Archives earlier revealed some files turned in had been torn up by Trump and taped back together by White House staff, while others were not reconstructed
