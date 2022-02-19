A person holds a candle during a vigil in New York’s Times Square in January in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier. Photo: AP
New York to remove homeless from subway in wake of Michelle Alyssa Go’s shoving death
- The city’s underground transit system has seen a spike in violence since the pandemic began, and many residents say they don’t feel safe riding the trains
- Mayor Eric Adams says police and social workers will clear out people sheltering in train cars and on station platforms and direct them to shelters or hospitals
