A person holds a candle during a vigil in New York’s Times Square in January in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier. Photo: AP
A person holds a candle during a vigil in New York’s Times Square in January in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier. Photo: AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

New York to remove homeless from subway in wake of Michelle Alyssa Go’s shoving death

  • The city’s underground transit system has seen a spike in violence since the pandemic began, and many residents say they don’t feel safe riding the trains
  • Mayor Eric Adams says police and social workers will clear out people sheltering in train cars and on station platforms and direct them to shelters or hospitals

Topic |   Crime
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:49am, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A person holds a candle during a vigil in New York’s Times Square in January in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier. Photo: AP
A person holds a candle during a vigil in New York’s Times Square in January in honour of Michelle Alyssa Go, a victim of a subway attack several days earlier. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE