US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during a press briefing at the White House in July. Photo: TNS
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and family get Covid-19 despite safeguards
- America’s doctor says he and his wife, Dr Alice Chen, have mild symptoms, and his youngest daughter, who tested positive first, is hoarse but ‘still smiling’
- Murthy, who is vaccinated and boosted, sought to console others who had tried to protect themselves and have still fallen ill
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy speaks during a press briefing at the White House in July. Photo: TNS