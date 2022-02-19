A monument honouring the dead is seen at a WWII-era internment camp for Japanese-Americans in Manzanar, California. Photo: AFP
‘When racism festers’: Biden marks 80 years since US sent Japanese-Americans to WWII internment camps
- The dark episode in US history was a reminder of what happens ‘when we allow racism, fear, and xenophobia to fester’, President Joe Biden said
- He proclaimed Saturday a day of remembrance, and called on Americans to unite against systemic racism ‘to heal generational trauma in our communities’
Topic | Racism and prejudice
