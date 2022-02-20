Canadian police officers stand guard in Ottawa crackdown. Photo: Reuters
Canadian police end siege, sweep through streets in riot gear as ‘freedom convoy’ retreats
- Protesters finally retreated as the country’s largest police operation ended the three-week demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions
- Nearly 200 arrested, weapons seized, multiple vehicles towed away, main camp disbanded in determined crackdown
Topic | Canada
