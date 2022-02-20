Donald Trump at a rally in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ app set for release in Apple’s App Store, per executive
- The launch would restore Trump’s presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube
- The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) will join a growing portfolio of tech companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump at a rally in Washington on January 6, 2021. Photo: AP