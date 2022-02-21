A rally in response to the killing of Christina Yuna Lee. Photo: AP
Family of stabbed New York woman Christina Yuna Lee raises funds for causes she loved
- Campaign raised US$100,000 in the first 24 hours; causes include SafeWalks, which matches New Yorkers with people to walk them home if they feel vulnerable
- Lee was stabbed more than 40 times in her Chinatown flat after she was followed home by a stranger on February 13
