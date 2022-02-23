A woman puts on a button for Ahmaud Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Georgia in November. Photo: AFP
Ahmaud Arbery murder: three white US men convicted of hate crimes in black jogger’s death
- Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and neighbour William Bryan had chased the victim down in their pickup trucks
- Lawyer Ben Crump, who represents Arbery’s family, says he believes this is the first such conviction in the state of Georgia’s history
Topic | Racism and prejudice
A woman puts on a button for Ahmaud Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Georgia in November. Photo: AFP