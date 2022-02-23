Joseph Elledge was convicted in November of killing his 28-year-old wife, Mengqi Ji. Photo: Columbia Police Department
US man who killed Chinese wife Mengqi Ji admits to abusing their daughter
- Detectives said Joseph Elledge struck the toddler on the buttocks hard enough to cause severe bruising
- Elledge was sentenced to 10 more years in jail on the child abuse charges, which he must serve after he completes his 28-year sentence for murder
Topic | Chinese overseas
