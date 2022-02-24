Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, in February 2021. Photo: Reuters
Prosecutors in charge of Donald Trump criminal probe abruptly resign
- The sudden departure of Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz throws the investigation into the ex-US president’s business dealings into question
- US media reported that the duo quit after New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg raised doubts about pursuing a case against Trump
