Supporters listen on Wednesday to organisers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington. Photo: AP
Inspired by Canada truckers, US convoy heads for Washington in pandemic protest

  • 700 National Guard have been mobilised to provide added security around the capital, as authorities fret over a possible repeat of the January 6 siege
  • Hundreds of truckers and supporters have set out from California, with more expected from Texas, North Dakota, Washington state and Ohio in the coming days

Updated: 7:33am, 24 Feb, 2022

