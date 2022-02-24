Supporters listen on Wednesday to organisers talk about the upcoming trucker caravan to Washington. Photo: AP
Inspired by Canada truckers, US convoy heads for Washington in pandemic protest
- 700 National Guard have been mobilised to provide added security around the capital, as authorities fret over a possible repeat of the January 6 siege
- Hundreds of truckers and supporters have set out from California, with more expected from Texas, North Dakota, Washington state and Ohio in the coming days
