Bawi Cung, right, seated with his children at home, before he and his two sons were stabbed in an anti-Asian attack last March 2020 at Sam’s Club in Midland, Texas. File photo: Bawi Cung via AP
Texas man Jose Gomez who slashed face of child in knife attack on Asian family pleads guilty to hate crime
- Texas man pleads guilty to three hate-crime counts for knife attack on Myanmese family in 2020
- Man said he blamed China for the Covid-19 pandemic and mistook the family for Chinese
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
Bawi Cung, right, seated with his children at home, before he and his two sons were stabbed in an anti-Asian attack last March 2020 at Sam’s Club in Midland, Texas. File photo: Bawi Cung via AP