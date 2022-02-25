An undated picture released by the US attorney’s office shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell kissing US financier Jeffrey Epstein on the cheek. Photo: US Attorney Office via dpa
An undated picture released by the US attorney’s office shows British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell kissing US financier Jeffrey Epstein on the cheek. Photo: US Attorney Office via dpa
Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell new trial, will question juror on sex abuse claims

  • The UK socialite was convicted for sex trafficking, but the verdict was thrown into doubt because one juror did not disclose his history as a victim
  • The juror later revealed he shared his experiences of being abused as a child with other members of the jury during deliberations

Updated: 6:50am, 25 Feb, 2022

