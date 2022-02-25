(From left) Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Photos: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP
Three ex-US police officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights
- The jury also found that the conduct of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane had caused the black man’s death
- The three men had failed to help Floyd as he was pinned beneath colleague Derek Chauvin’s knee
Topic | George Floyd protests
