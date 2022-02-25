(From left) Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Photos: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP
(From left) Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Photos: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP
World /  United States & Canada

Three ex-US police officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s rights

  • The jury also found that the conduct of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane had caused the black man’s death
  • The three men had failed to help Floyd as he was pinned beneath colleague Derek Chauvin’s knee

Topic |   George Floyd protests
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:32am, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Photos: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP
(From left) Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Photos: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE