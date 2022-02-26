If confirmed by the Senate, Ketanji Brown Jackson would become the sixth woman ever to serve on the US Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden
Joe Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first black woman on US Supreme Court

  • The historic nomination to replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer would fulfil a 2020 campaign promise by the president
  • Of the 115 people who have ever served on the nation’s top court, all but three have been white, only two have been black and both of those were men

Reuters
Updated: 1:35am, 26 Feb, 2022

