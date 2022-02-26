If confirmed by the Senate, Ketanji Brown Jackson would become the sixth woman ever to serve on the US Supreme Court. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden picks Ketanji Brown Jackson to be first black woman on US Supreme Court
- The historic nomination to replace retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer would fulfil a 2020 campaign promise by the president
- Of the 115 people who have ever served on the nation’s top court, all but three have been white, only two have been black and both of those were men
