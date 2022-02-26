A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a store front in Philadelphia on February 16. Photo: AP
US health agency loosens coronavirus mask guidelines
- Most healthy Americans, including schoolchildren, will no longer be advised to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces
- The United States is coming out of its latest Covid-19 wave, driven by the Omicron variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted on a store front in Philadelphia on February 16. Photo: AP