Although the school has enjoyed a stellar academic reputation for decades, black and Hispanic students were woefully under-represented in the student body.

TJ’s current first-year class, the first to be accepted under the new policies, reflected a significant change in racial make-up. Asian representation decreased from 73 per cent to 54 per cent.

The percentage of black students increased from 1 per cent last year to 7 per cent. Hispanic representation increased from 3 per cent to 11 per cent.

The school system insisted its new admissions policies are race-neutral; among other things, they noted that the panellists who evaluate applications do not even know the race of the students they are evaluating.

The school system also argued that efforts to increase black and Hispanic representation are legally permissible as long as the school board had not demonstrated a desire to harm Asian-Americans.

John Foster, a lawyer for the school system, said the school board will consider an appeal of Hilton’s ruling.

“The new process is blind to race, gender and national origin and gives the most talented students from every middle school a seat at TJ,” Foster said in a written statement.

Supporters attend a rally in Boston in October 2018, before the start of the trial in a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants. Photo: Reuters

Hilton, though, said the backdrop under which the school board acted showed that racial considerations were first and foremost on the mind. He noted that the death of George Floyd in May 2020 prompted calls for racial justice across the country.

He also noted that the Virginia General Assembly and Department of Education were pushing schools like TJ – known as “Governor’s Schools” in Virginia – to develop plans to quickly address the lack of black and Hispanic students.

“Throughout this process, board members and high-level FCPS officials expressed their desire to remake TJ admissions because they were dissatisfied with the racial composition of the school,” Hilton wrote.

The Coalition for TJ, the group of parents who challenged the admissions process in court with help from the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation, said in a statement that it “is thrilled by Judge Claude Hilton’s clear renunciation of racism and discrimination and his powerful defence of equality”.