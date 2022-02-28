Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo: Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo: Zuma Press Wire / DPA
World /  United States & Canada

Trump discusses Putin and airs election grievances as Republicans focus on midterm wins

  • At the Conservative Political Action Conference’s annual meeting, the former US president was the strong favourite in a straw poll
  • Trump on Saturday described Russian President Vladimir Putin as ‘smart’, adding: ‘But the real problem is our leaders are dumb. Dumb. So dumb’

Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:23am, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo: Zuma Press Wire / DPA
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo: Zuma Press Wire / DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE