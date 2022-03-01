Daxin can be controlled from anywhere in the world once a computer is actually infected, researchers say. Photo illustration: dpa
‘Sophisticated’ new Chinese hacking tool found, spurring US warning to allies
- Cybersecurity firm Symantec says the malware, which it calls Daxin, has been used to target high level, non-Western government agencies in Asia and Africa
- Researchers say the discovery is noteworthy because of the scale of the intrusions and the advanced nature of the tool
Topic | US-China relations
