Daxin can be controlled from anywhere in the world once a computer is actually infected, researchers say. Photo illustration: dpa
Daxin can be controlled from anywhere in the world once a computer is actually infected, researchers say. Photo illustration: dpa
World /  United States & Canada

‘Sophisticated’ new Chinese hacking tool found, spurring US warning to allies

  • Cybersecurity firm Symantec says the malware, which it calls Daxin, has been used to target high level, non-Western government agencies in Asia and Africa
  • Researchers say the discovery is noteworthy because of the scale of the intrusions and the advanced nature of the tool

Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:42am, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Daxin can be controlled from anywhere in the world once a computer is actually infected, researchers say. Photo illustration: dpa
Daxin can be controlled from anywhere in the world once a computer is actually infected, researchers say. Photo illustration: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE