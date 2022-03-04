The US Navy confirmed in January that a photo circulating on social media did show an F-35C, one of its most advanced fighter aircraft, floating in the South China Sea after a “landing mishap”. Photo: Handout
US recovers F-35 stealth jet lost in South China Sea
- The F-35C Lightning II was retrieved from a depth of 12,400 feet (3,780 metres) using a remotely operated vehicle that attached lift lines from a ship’s crane
- The advanced fighter had crashed off an aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors, after a ‘landing mishap’ that saw the pilot ejecting to safety
