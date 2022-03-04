People stand in front of a “Stop Asian Hate” mural in New York’s Chinatown neighbourhood in February before a rally against violence towards Asian-Americans. Photo: aFP
New York man charged with hate crimes in attacks on 7 Asian women

  • The victims, aged 19 to 57, were punched in the face or shoved, all within a two-hour period
  • The attacks follow the fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee, and the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was shoved in front of a subway train

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Associated Press
Updated: 1:27am, 4 Mar, 2022

