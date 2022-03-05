Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. Photo: FBI via AP
US Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence
- The justices voted 6-3 to rule that a lower court was wrong to throw out Tsarnaev’s sentence for his role in the incident that killed three people in 2013
- The defence had argued that Tsarnaev was indoctrinated and radicalised by his older brother, who died soon after the attack
