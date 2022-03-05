Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. Photo: FBI via AP
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. Photo: FBI via AP
Crime
World /  United States & Canada

US Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence

  • The justices voted 6-3 to rule that a lower court was wrong to throw out Tsarnaev’s sentence for his role in the incident that killed three people in 2013
  • The defence had argued that Tsarnaev was indoctrinated and radicalised by his older brother, who died soon after the attack

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:05am, 5 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. Photo: FBI via AP
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. Photo: FBI via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE