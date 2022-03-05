Volunteers dig trenches in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: how underground US groups are mobilising army, medical volunteers to take on Russia
- An American has created a Google document with information ranging from how to enlist in the Ukrainian army to an alphabetical packing list
- He is among a network of organisers that are creating underground pipelines of military, medical and other volunteers for Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine
